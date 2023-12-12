This Thursday we will experience a match that will define the future of Group C of the Europa League. Real Betis and Rangers will face each other at the Benito Villamarín for this more than interesting match. The green and white team is currently the leader of group C with 9 points, followed by Rangers with 8 and Sparta Prague with 7. Aris Limassol closes the group with 4.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match in which Real Betis and Rangers will face each other:
In which stadium is Real Betis vs Rangers played?
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Benito Villamarín Stadium
Date: December 14th
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: To be confirmed
How can you watch Real Betis vs Rangers on television in Spain?
Movistar+
How can you watch Real Betis vs Rangers on television in Argentina?
ESPN Argentina
How can you watch Real Betis vs Rangers on television in Mexico?
Fox Sports
How can you watch Real Betis vs Rangers on television in the United States?
ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
real Madrid
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Villanovense
|
1-2V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Almeria
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Prague Sparta
|
1-0 D
|
UEL
|
The Palms
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Dundee
|
3-1V
|
Scottish League
|
Heart of Midlothian
|
0-1V
|
Scottish League
|
St Mirren
|
2-0V
|
Scottish League
|
Aris Limassol
|
1-1E
|
UEL
|
Aberdeen
|
1-1E
|
Scottish League
Real Betis will have to face this match with numerous casualties, up to six players will miss this match. The players that Manuel Pellegrini will not be able to count on are the following: Claudio Bravo, Marc Bartra, William Carvalho, Nabil Fekir, Guido Rodríguez and Dani Pérez
On the part of the Scottish team, there will also be several players who will not be available for the last match of the group stage of the Europa League. These players are: Ryan Jack, Thomas Lawrence, Raskin and Danilo Pereira.
Real Betis: Rui Silva; Héctor Bellerín, Pezzella, Chadi Riad, Abner; Ayoze Pérez, Sergi Altimira, Marc Roca, Ayoze Pérez, Isco, Ez Abde; Willian Jose
Rangers: Butland; Tavernier, Soultar, Balogun, Barisic; Rabbi Matondo, Cifuentes, John Lundstram, Sima, Cantwell; Dessers
Real Betis 2-0 Rangers
