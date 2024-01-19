After two matches in the Copa del Rey and the Spanish Super Cup, FC Barcelona will return to the league in the second round of the competition and will do so against Real Betis, a club they beat in the first leg with a resounding victory. The game will be next Sunday at 6:30 p.m.
Below we leave you with all the necessary information for the preview of this match that will face Real Betis and FC Barcelona:
In which stadium is Real Betis vs FC Barcelona played?
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Benito Villamarín Stadium
Date: January 21st
Schedule: 18:30 in Spain, 13:30 in Argentina and 10:30 in Mexico
Referee: Gil Manzano
VAR: From Cerro Grande
How can you watch Real Betis vs FC Barcelona on television in Spain?
Television channel: Movistar LaLiga
How can you watch Real Betis vs FC Barcelona on television in Argentina?
Live stream: DirecTV
How can you watch Real Betis vs FC Barcelona on television in Mexico?
Live stream: Sky or Blue to Go
How can you watch Real Betis vs FC Barcelona on television in Colombia?
Live stream: DirecTV
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Grenade
|
1-0V
|
The league
|
Alavés
|
1-0 D
|
Copa del Rey
|
Celtic
|
2-1D
|
The league
|
Girona
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Real society
|
0-0 E
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Unionists
|
1-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
real Madrid
|
4-1D
|
Spain Supercup
|
Osasuna
|
2-0V
|
Spain Supercup
|
Barbastro
|
2-3V
|
Copa del Rey
|
The Palms
|
1-2V
|
The league
On the part of Real Betis, these will be the players who will miss this league match against FC Barcelona: Claudio Bravo, Marc Bartra, Guido Rodríguez and Juan Miranda arrive as doubts for the match; Ayoze and Hector Bellerín miss the game due to an ankle injury; Aitor Rubial misses the game due to a meniscus injury; and Sabaly, Ez Abde and Chadi Riad are in the Africa Cup.
Gavi with a torn cruciate ligament, Cancelo with a knee injury, Marcos Alonso and Ter Stegen with a back injury, Iñigo Martínez and Raphinha with a muscle injury, are Barcelona's injured for this match.
Real Betis: Rui Silva; Pablo Busto, Pezzella, Sokratis, Abner; Luiz Henrique, Sergi Altimira, Marc Roca, Isco, Assane Diao; Willian Jose
FC Barcelona: Iñaki Peña; Koundé, Araújo, Christensen, Balde; Gundogan, De Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Lewndowski, Joao Félix
Real Betis 1-2 FC Barcelona
