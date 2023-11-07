Betis has a golden opportunity to seal a place in the next round of the Europa League. After the last victory away from home against Aris Limassol, Pellegrini’s men will have an easier time in front of their home crowd.
At the moment, the footballer who is driving Betis is Isco Alarcón. The former Real Madrid footballer is recovering the best version of himself thanks to the fine-tuning of his physical condition. Nobody ever doubted the quality that the Arroyo de la Miel player had in his boots. This, added to a great role by Pellegrini, is making Betis rise again. Below we show you everything you need to know before the clash:
City: Sevilla Spain
Stadium: Benito Villamarín Stadium
Date: November 9
Schedule: 9:00 p.m. in Spain, 5:00 p.m. in Argentina and 2:00 p.m. in Mexico
Referee: to confirm
Television channel: Movistar Champions League
Live stream: ESPN Argentina
Livestream: Fox Sports Mexico
Live stream:ESPN
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Majorca
|
2-0V
|
The league
|
Hernan Cortes
|
1-12V
|
Copa del Rey
|
Osasuna
|
2-1V
|
The league
|
Aris Limassol
|
0-1V
|
Europa League
|
Getafe
|
1-1
|
The league
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Nea Salamis
|
2-1V
|
League
|
Othellos Athienou
|
0-1V
|
League
|
Real Betis
|
0-1D
|
Europa League
|
Ethnikos Achnas
|
2-0V
|
League
|
Anorthosis
|
2-3V
|
League
Real Betis: Rui Silva; Sabaly, Pezzella, Bartra, Miranda; William Carvalho, Guido Rodríguez; Luiz Henrique, Isco, Ayoze Pérez; and Willian José.
Aris Limassol: Vanailson, Caju, Boakye, Brorsson, Urosevik, Struski, Brown, Gomis, Montnor, Bengtsson, Shavy
Real Betis 2-1 Aris Limassol
