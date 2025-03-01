Without controversies, without committees, without any excuse … with nothing at all. It was a triumph of law, being superior – very much in some phase of the game – to a whole Real Madrid, who continues to play LaLiga. But Real Betis continues to play the possibility of … Dispute European competition next season via Liga. This was demonstrated about the grass of Benito Villamarín. The comeback of the Verdiblancos has a objective and a clear message: Europe. And being better than the rival, without the need to ask for the time at the end because the Ancelotti team did not squeeze in the discount, Beticism celebrated a new victory, the third consecutive in this campaign, to perch competition.

There were many casualties in the two teams, most importantly for Pellegrini and Ancelotti, but both coaches came out with the best they had at their orders. The Betic coach repeated the eleven that started at the Coliseum last Sunday, while the Italian Madrid team made enough rotations, as expected, regarding the team that began the clash of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday against Real Sociedad. So there was a duel of high flights on the grass of Villamarín.

It was an encounter in which Betis went from less to more. The Betics came out a little, although active in the high pressure at the ball out of the Madrid, a fact that on occasion caused the white team, orange in Heliopolis, had complications and errors. But when those of Pellegrini were activated, there was a very large section of the game in which they were superior to visitors. It is true that despite that good high pressure of the Verdiblancos, the team that began winning the game was Madrid. In the 10th minute, after a good combination of those of Ancelotti, the ball reached Mbappé on the balcony of the area defended by Adrián. The Frenchman turned too easily at a circle of Betic players in which Llorente, Ricardo Rodríguez or Jesús Rodríguez, who did not make the threat or enter the white footballer. The Frenchman controlled the ball, opened to the left for Mendy that was already inside the area and, before Adrián’s exit, he left the ball to Brahim, who entered the center, and the Moroccan marked practically at pleasure.

But from there, as we had referred to previously, Betis was better. He had more and better contact with the ball and the Altimira, Isco, Antony, Jesús Rodríguez and Cucho Hernández began to combine better in the wide area and the bands. Johnny Cardoso’s great game in the center of the countryside too, fighting Isco who was going to be the best of Heliopolitans during the game. So Pellegrini’s painting grew in the game and dwarfing the almighty Madrid, while arriving more clearly to the area defended by Courtois. First Bartra tried. The Catalan central picked up a loose ball in the danger zone after some rejection, but his shot went out. And then Jesús Rodríguez did not expect the ruling of a Madrid defender and the canterano did not contact the ball in a shot that Franco was expected on the visiting goal.

All this until the draw arrived on the scoreboard. After half an hour of play, after accumulating several corner kicks, the one that Botó Isco threw in the 34th minute headed it in the center of the small area Johnny Cardoso. The ball was centered and the place where Courtois was, but the Belgian goal did not expect that spherical so frank about his position and the ball was introduced into his goal. He celebrated a Villamarín absolutely delivered to his team and began to take him in volandas to the third victory followed. He saved the one that could well be the momentary 2-1 Courtois just before the break. Again, the American midfielder of Betis nodded another corner kick, the ball touched in a visiting defender and the Belgian goal had to avoid, with a good intervention below, the second so much Verdiblanco. All the latter while the flood over Heliopolis was produced.

In the second half it really caught the attention that Madrid did not go a step forward to assault Villamarín and take the three points for its league fight with Atlético de Madrid and Barcelona. And that took advantage of Betis. Jesús Rodríguez, who was perhaps a little more shy than usual, perhaps for the rival in front of him, forced a penalty, Rudiger’s work, before which Hernández Hernández did not hesitate and whistled. He protested the visiting team, but the VAR did not correct the Grancanario Trencilla. Isco took the ball to throw it and, although Courtois succeeded in the side by which the Malaga threw him, changed the area he threw in Getafe and also beat the rival goal taking 2 to 1 to the scoreboard and the delirium to Villamarín.

Real Betis:

Adrián; Sabaly (Aitor, m. 79), Bartra, Diego Llorente, Ricardo Rodríguez; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira (Natan, m. 89); Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez (Chimy Ávila, m. 71); and Cucho Hernández (Bakambu, m. 79).

Adrián; Sabaly (Aitor, m. 79), Bartra, Diego Llorente, Ricardo Rodríguez; Johnny Cardoso, Altimira (Natan, m. 89); Antony, Isco, Jesús Rodríguez (Chimy Ávila, m. 71); and Cucho Hernández (Bakambu, m. 79). Real Madrid:

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Alaba (Camavinga, m. 59), Mendy (Fran García, m. 84); Modric, Tchouameni, Brahim (Gular, m. 59); Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé (Endrick, m. 75).

Courtois; Lucas Vázquez, Rudiger, Alaba (Camavinga, m. 59), Mendy (Fran García, m. 84); Modric, Tchouameni, Brahim (Gular, m. 59); Rodrygo, Vinicius and Mbappé (Endrick, m. 75). Goals:

0-1, m. 10: Brahim. 1-1, m. 34: Johnny Cardoso. 2-1, m. 54: Isco, penalty.

0-1, m. 10: Brahim. 1-1, m. 34: Johnny Cardoso. 2-1, m. 54: Isco, penalty. Referee:

Hernández Hernández (Canarian committee). He showed Yellow cards to Brahim, Rudiger, Alaba, Isco, Chimy Ávila, Vinicius and Altimira.

Hernández Hernández (Canarian committee). He showed Yellow cards to Brahim, Rudiger, Alaba, Isco, Chimy Ávila, Vinicius and Altimira. Incidents:

55,873 spectators at the Benito Villamarín stadium. Match corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga EA Sports 24-25.

With Betis totally coming and Madrid plunged into a depression in the game, with Ancelotti already thinking about the duel of Tuesday’s Champions League against Atlético (he retired Mbappé in the absence of a quarter of an hour for the end), he had the Pellegrini team a clear occasion to close the duel with the third goal. After half an hour of play, Antony combined inside the area with Cucho Hernández. The Colombian controlled and lowered the ball and, a little escorted to his right, stayed before Courtois. The former American Crew player’s shot was too crossed and escaped to the stick. Madrid appeared in the Betis area shortly before the 80’s minute with an Endrick shot, who replaced the French star, who left after a vinicius play. A couple of falls within the Madrid area were claimed by Betic, especially one by Ricardo Rodríguez against Tchouameni that seemed to be inculus clearer than the one that was considered a penalty, but neither Hernández Hernández nor the VAR decreed anything.

In the end, although it must be reflected, it doesn’t matter. The victory and the three points stayed in the Betis ditch. The third triumph followed in LaLiga to overcome Rayo Vallecano and assault the sixth place of the classification arrives at a very important moment of the season for the Verdiblancos. On Thursday he will visit the Villamarín El Vitoria de Guimaraes to play the first leg of the round of 16 of the Conference League. The continental competition should also begin to be taken seriously.