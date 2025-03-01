03/01/2025



Updated at 1:30 p.m.





With recharged morals after the victories about Real Sociedad and Getafe, the Real Betis The third consecutive will seek this Saturday in the domestic competition. And he will do it at home, in the Benito Villamarínin an exciting duel against Real Madrid For which he can count on the one who is being one of his most unbalanced men since the Verdiblanca shirt, Antony, has been wrapped in a match that will arbitrate Hernández Hernández with García vegetable in the VAR.

Apart from what happens at the Conference, which returns next Thursday with the round round of the round of 16 before the Vitoria de Guimaraes, the Betis wants to qualify through LaLiga For Europe, as Pellegrini always remarks and has made the team in the last four seasons with the engineer in command of the operations. Thanks to his triumph in the Coliseum he placed seventh, with 35 points, matched with the sixth. With his football and upward results, he will now try Betis to hit the table beating one of the candidates for the title.

Without Vitor Roque but with Antony

For this match, they cause low in the Verdiblanco team Bellerín, Ortiz, Marc Roca, William Carvalho, Lo Celso, Abde and Vitor Roque, who has gone to Palmeiras. Fornals and Antony return, the allegations of the Heliopolitan entity to the Red that Alberola Rojas taught in Getafe taught in Getafe will attend the discipline committee. The Brazilian will be of the departure in this offensive front with Isco and Jesús Rodríguez How much is giving the team in recent games.

The two most recent precedents between Betis and Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín ended up in a tie. THE GLOBAL BALANCE OF CONCRONTATIONS In LaLiga between both teams in the Verdiblanco countryside it presents a fairly even balance of 19 local wins, 23 visitors and 16 draws.

13:30 Good afternoon!!! We begin with the direct @AFDLP of the match that will be played by Real Betis and Real Madrid corresponding to the 26th day of LaLiga. We will review the last -hour news of both teams, we will offer you the lineups, the meeting with the best comments of our editors and the postparty with all the statements of the protagonists.

