































































































































































































Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano of LaLiga EA Sports, which takes place in Benito Villamarín at 9:00 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN, DAZN LaLiga, LaLiga TV Bar, MAX

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano

Classification and statistics between Real Betis – Rayo Vallecano

Real Betis comes to the match after having faced each other the day before the



Villarreal



while Rayo Vallecano played their last LaLiga game EA Sports against



real Madrid



. He Real Betis currently occupies the position number 7 of LaLiga EA Sports with 27 points, while its rival,

Rayo Vallecanooccupies the place 14 with 21 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Real Betis calendar, the Rayo Vallecano calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.