



































































































































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter Real Betis – Las Palmas from LaLiga EA Sports, which is played in Benito Villamarín to the 18:30 hours can be seen live through

M+ LaLiga TV, LaLiga TV M2

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

Real Betis – Las Palmas

Classification and statistics between Real Betis – Las Palmas

Real Betis arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



real Madrid



while Las Palmas played his last LaLiga EA Sports match against



Real Valladolid



. He Real Betis Currently occupies the position number 6 of LaLiga EA Sports with 39 points, while its rival, the

Las Palmasoccupies the Post 19 With 25 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the games of LaLiga EA Sports, the Real Betis calendar, the Las Palmas calendar and the statistics of LaLiga EA Sports. You can also consult the classification of LaLiga EA Sports.