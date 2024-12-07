LaLiga EA Sports continues its course and this Saturday December 7

They will measure their strength in the Benito Villamarín stadium

Real Betis and Barcelona

in a match corresponding to the Matchday Day 16 of the championship.

Real Betis comes into the match having faced Real Sociedad and Valencia while Barcelona played their last LaLiga EA Sports matches against Las Palmas and Celta. After the match against Barcelona, ​​Real Betis will play against Villarreal and Rayo Vallecano. For its part, Barcelona will play against Leganés and Atlético.

Real Betis – Barcelona

LaLiga EA Sports standings and statistics

Before the opening whistle at the Benito Villamarín stadium, Real Betis occupies the position number 11 of the LaLiga EA Sports classification with 20 points, while

Barcelona occupies the position number 1 of the table with 37 points. A win, a draw or a loss will determine the immediate future of both teams in the EA Sports LaLiga standings.

So far, in LaLiga EA Sports Real Betis has a balance of 16

goals in favor

and 18

goals against which have meant 5 games won, 5 tied and 5 lost. Barcelona comes into the match having scored 48 goals and conceded 17, which has translated into 12 games won, 1 tied and 3 lost.

So far in the championship, Real Betis has achieved 4 wins, 2 draws and 1 defeats at home, while Barcelona has achieved 7 wins, 1 draws and 2 losses as a visitor.

Check the LaLiga EA Sports top scorer and assist tables before the match between Real Betis and Barcelona.

You can also see which players have seen the most yellow and red cards in the championship.

EA Sports LaLiga match

Schedule and television channel to watch the match between Real Betis and Barcelona today

The match between Real Betis and Barcelona corresponding to the day Day 16 of LaLiga EA Sports takes place today, Saturday, December 7, at the Benito Villamarín. The match will start at 4:15 p.m. and you can watch it on M+ LaLiga TV, M+ LaLiga TV 2, LaLiga TV Bar, M+ LaLiga TV UHD.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the LaLiga EA Sports matches of the day, the Real Betis calendar, the Barcelona calendar and the LaLiga EA Sports statistics. You can also check the LaLiga EA Sports classification.