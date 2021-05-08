Berlin (dpa)

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defended the European Super League championship through a joint statement issued today, after UEFA threatened them with sanctions.

The statement stated that the 12 clubs founding the tournament were subjected to unacceptable pressure, threats and abuse from a third party to leave the project, thus relinquishing their rights, and abandoning their duties to provide solutions to the football system. The statement added: This is intolerable under the rule of law, and the courts have already ruled in favor of the proposal of the European Super League, and the International Federation “FIFA” and the European “UEFA”, either directly or through their affiliates, have ordered to refrain from taking any action that would hinder This initiative in any way until the trial proceedings are over.

Of the 12 clubs, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus have not yet abandoned their ambitions for the European Super League. The three clubs were keen to confirm their conviction that their proposal to organize the European Super League is to provide solutions to the current unsustainable situation in the football industry, and to ensure the long-term survival of the sport, thus achieving financial stability for the European football community.

The three clubs stated that they are fully aware of the diversity of reactions to the initiative and are ready to reconsider the proposed approach. However, the clubs stated that it would be irresponsible to abandon such a mission to provide effective and sustainable answers to the questions threatening the existence of the football industry. UEFA stated yesterday that it reserves all rights to take any action it deems appropriate against clubs that have not given up their ambitions to establish the European Super League.

UEFA said that the other nine clubs who participated in it had agreed and accepted that the European Super League project was a mistake, and that they would donate a total of 15 million euros ($ 18 million) to football for youth and youth. The remaining three clubs in the Super League said that UEFA and FIFA have so far refused to establish any suitable communication channel.