We explain the messages and historical references contained in the video with which Madrid responded to the accusations of Laporta, president of the Catalan club

Since yesterday evening in Spain we talk of nothing else. The video with which Real Madrid responded to the president of BarcelonaJoan Laporta, who defined the Bernabeu team as the regimen team, has had a resounding success in the blanco arena. Five minutes full of historical references, with the video that has long been fixed by Real Madrid in its Twitter account, the first thing that the millions of followers encounter upon entering the page blanca, and which at the time of writing in 14 hours had reached 73 million views. We accompany you in the vision.

from laporta to bernabeu — The video, studied in detail, opens with Joan Laporta speaking in Catalan and closes with a catchphrase by Santiago Bernabeu. The president of the Catalan club tells the truth about him, and we can assure you that the debate on who was more “team of the regime” between Barcelona and Real Madrid over the years has produced a lot of literature, with opposing theses. See also Capital gains Juventus, Mandragora also questioned: the deal with Udinese under scrutiny

the mass, the anthem and the flag — “A club that as we all know has been favored by refereeing decisions historically and in the present day. A team that has been considered the team of the regime”. At that point the videomakers of the Casa Blanca ask themselves the question: “What was the team of the regime?”. And immediately a first clue: “The Camp Nou was inaugurated by Franco’s Minister General, José Solis Ruiz” and so on with a long excerpt from a video from Noticiario Cinematográfico Español, NO-DO for everyone, the propaganda news broadcast between 1942 and 1981. There is the archbishop who pays homage to human work with his spirituality, then starts the anthem of Spain which for years has been banned at the Camp Nou and in case it is played very booed, while the president of Barça of the time Miró Sans raises the Spanish flag, “With the red and yellow that unite all the men of Spain”. See also Courtois is injured in the warm-up and does not play against Mallorca

frank partner of Barca — Then here’s Franco himself: to whom Barcelona gave the effigy of gold and diamonds, then made a member of honor and decorated on three other occasions. Then the transition to economic difficulties, so topical even today: “Barcelona was saved three times from bankruptcy by Franco”, complete with a newspaper headline: “Franco pays off Barça’s debt”. And then players with outstretched arms engaged in the Roman salute, the caudillo waving to the crowd at Camp Nou.

victorious Barca — And the titles, the sporting ones: Barcelona with Franco won 8 times the Liga and 9 times the cup named after the Generalissimo. And the blancos point out that under Franco Madrid took 15 years to win the league; the reference is to the period between 1939 and 1953. This history of titles had already been brought up yesterday by Eduardo Iturralde Gonzalez, the Basque referee who Real fans consider anti-Madrid, who said that with Franco in power Barça has won more of Madrid. See also F1 Canada, masterful Verstappen! Sainz's Ferrari beaten. Leclerc comeback: he is 5th

the sentence of don santiago — Then a historical notation: “Madrid was dismantled by the Civil War with players assassinated, imprisoned and exiled, as told by the documentary on Santiago Bernabeu”. Other images recall how in 1939 the Casa Blanca found itself in a critical moment, with the headquarters collapsed under a bombing raid, the trophies stolen and the grandstands of the old Chamartin stadium pulled down for wood. “Only 5 players remain of the first team squad. The rest were forced into exile or were imprisoned by the victors” can be heard in a vintage video. And here is the conclusion of Santiago Bernabeu, which Madrid has reconstructed: “When I hear that Real Madrid was the team of the regime, I feel like insulting the father of whoever says it.” And the return of the initial sentence, but now in the present: “What is the regime’s team?”.

