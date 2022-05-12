At the Bernabeu Ancelotti’s team wins 6-0: Vinicius scores a hat-trick, while the French striker climbs to second place in the history of Blancos’ scorers

Goal festival at the Bernabeu for a merciless Real Madrid against the rear of La Liga. The Levante of Alessio Lisci is literally overwhelmed by the battleship blanca, which archives the practice with a resounding 6-0. No surprises in the Italian derby on the bench, with Ancelotti’s team scoring the entire offensive trident under the orders of a sublime Modric, author of three assists. Benzema signs his 27th seal in the league (the 44th season in as many games) and reaches a historic milestone by hooking Raul in second place of the greatest merengue goalscorers with 323 goals. Bitter ko for the “granotas”, now condemned to relegation.

shooting gallery – With La Liga already archived, the Blancos have no choice but to prepare their last, great goal of the season: the Champions League final. But 16 days after the big date, it is not yet time for calculations for Ancelotti, who prefers to send (almost) all his stars to the field. Except for Kroos and Casemiro (in addition to the unavailable Alaba), the Madrid eleven is the one of great occasions and the gap against Levante di Lisci manifests itself within a quarter of an hour, what is enough for Madrid to pack the result. The 5-3-2 of the guests is not enough to stem the ideas of a Madrid that plays for the pleasure of the public without giving discounts to the opponent. Mendy’s first lunge, after just 13 ‘, is the one that sets off the merengue show with a precise conclusion at the near post. See also The possible eleven of Manchester United to face Guardiola's City

triple vinicius – For the Levante it is the beginning of a nightmare evening in which Vinicius, Rodrygo and Benzema do what they want, while Valverde and Modric drop broadsides from medium distance. Poor Cardenas can do little and on 19 ‘collects the second ball inside his own goal, the result of a header from two steps by Benzema. The Blancos play on velvet and rage in the next 25 ‘, calling Cardenas to three prodigious interventions, catching three woods (two with Valverde), and placing two more goals with Rodrygo (easy tap-in on Modric’s assist) and with Vinicius, cold from two steps after a quick triangulation with the Croatian. Pure academy in the second half, with Madrid that while lowering the pace find a way to create five other clear chances before placing the fifth and sixth goals that close the “set” and are worth the hat-trick for Vinicius, good at overtaking Cardenas on the post opposite to. In the final space for the canterano Peter Federico, who had already made his debut against Athletic. See also A footballer died in a traffic accident; He was a partner of Falcao

May 12 – 11:23 pm

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Real #avalanche #Levant #Benzema #hits #Raul