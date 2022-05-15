Real Ariquemes is the 25th state champion of Brazilian football in 2022. This Sunday (15), Hurricane do Vale do Jamari secured the Rondonian title for the third time in history by drawing 1-1 with União Cacoalense at the Valerião stadium, in Ariquemes (RO), in the return match of the final. Rubro-Negro benefited from the 1-0 victory at the Aglair Tonelli stadium in Cacoal (RO).

The achievement assures Real Ariquemes Rondônia’s spots in the Copa Verde and Copa Brasil next year. In addition, both Hurricane and União are classified in the D Series of the 2023 Brazilian Championship.

The goals of the match were scored by two veterans of the lawns. Striker Léo Mineiro, 38 years old, opened the scoring for the hosts, with a header, seven minutes into the second half. The Union tie came nine minutes later, with midfielder Fabrício (former Internacional, Vasco, Cruzeiro and Athletico-PR), 35 years old, taking a penalty.

Founded in 2011, Real Ariquemes played in the state final for the fifth time. Vice in the last two years for Porto Velho, Hurricane was twice champion in 2017 and 2018. Owner of the trophies in 2003 and 2004, União had not reached a decision in Rondônia for exactly 18 years.

Only two state are underway in 2022. The next to finish will be Paraibano, with Botafogo-PB and Campinense vying for the trophy. Last Saturday (14), Raposa won the first game of the final by 2-1 at Almeidão, in João Pessoa. The return match will be next Saturday (21), at Amigão, in Campina Grande (PB). The home team has the advantage of a tie to take the cup for the 22nd time, being the second in a row. Belo needs to reverse the score to reach the 31st title.

The Amapaense Championship, in turn, is still in the first phase. Played by seven clubs, the tournament has Trem as the leader, with nine points in the first three rounds (out of seven). Santos-AP and Independente-AP are also 100% successful, but with two games played and they appear right behind. The top four go to the semifinals. The competition runs until June 30th.