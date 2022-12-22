This Thursday (Dec.22, 2022) the real appreciated against the US dollar. At 12:44 pm, the US currency fell by 0.56%, quoted at R$5.17.

The dollar reached the low of the day at 11:42 am, quoted at R$5.16 – down 0.80%. This happened while the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), presented future ministers in an interview with journalists at the CCBB (Centro Cultural Banco do Brasil), in Brasília.

The PT also stated that the auxiliaries of the 1st echelon should start the new government “tightening the belt”🇧🇷 “Everyone will have to start tightening their belts, because the number of employees in each ministry will be at most compared to what it was in 2010”said after receiving the report from the transitional government.

Watch the excerpt of Lula’s speech (3min12s):

Ibovespa

The Ibovespa, the main index of the B3 (São Paulo Stock Exchange), reached 107,940 points, at the same time, registering an increase of 0.47%.

At 12:46 pm, however, it was down 0.15%, with 107,268 points.