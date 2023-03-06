After the draw in the derby and the defeat in the Copa del Rey Clàsico, Ancelotti’s team did not even go to Sevilla and saw the Catalans move away from the top

After the 1-1 draw in the derby with Atletico and the 1-0 defeat with Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, both at the Bernabeu, Madrid stopped at 0-0 in Seville with Betis in an intense, brilliant but goalless game . Result that allows Barcelona to earn two points at the top of the standings, reaching +9. It’s a difficult time for Ancelotti’s team, which struggles to build and when it does, as in the second half, its shooting is inaccurate. La Liga moves away, perhaps decisively.

the choices — Ancelotti changes full-backs, leaving Carvajal and Nacho in Lucas Vazquez and Camavinga, and chooses Tchouameni to replace the suspended Modric. Up front a slight change to the usual design: in the offensive phase Rodrygo places himself more centrally, between Valverde and Vinicius and behind Benzema. In Betis very heavy absences in the creative phase: the inspirers Fekir and Canales are missing so Pellegrini resorts to Aitor Ruibal and Ayoze Perez. After a great save by Courtois from Ayoze Perez’s right-footed shot from the edge, Madrid find the goal: an exceptional free-kick from the edge by Benzema who, however, before finishing on the net, meets Rudiger’s hand who jumps trying to disturb the goalkeeper’s view. The referee goes to the Var and can only cancel (12′). The rest of the first half continues without jolts: an electric game but without ideas on the trocar. Betis lacks brains, Real Madrid depends on the inspiration of its phenomena, but they are unable to collaborate much. See also Andrea Pereira breaks her silence and denies that the players of the national team have requested the departure of the coach

occasions — The second half was better, which began with a miracle by Courtois on Borja Iglesias, freed a stone’s throw from him by a service by Miranda after a mistake by Lucas Vazquez, and continued with a problematic intervention by Claudio Bravo on a missile by Valverde. Who in the 61st minute with an incredible gallop serves an exceptional ball to Rodrygo, who sends it high. As well as Ceballos, who came on for Tchouameni and a very fiery ex, who shoots off a great pass from Carvajal. Then Bravo is brilliant on a flying conclusion from Vinicius. Madrid dominated in the last half hour by crushing Betis in their area, but didn’t find the goal. Betis remain -3 from fourth place Real Sociedad, but the draw hits above all the ambitions of the Spanish champion team.

