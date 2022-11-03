The Chacho Night, the return of Sergio Rodriguez to his Milanese nest where he left the last Scudetto, hypnotizes Milan playing two games, the first roaring in attack with 50 points at half-time, the second weak and sterile in the search for the lost basket . The difference comes out in the second half. And Real does not discount by taking a heavy and well-deserved victory.

MILAN-REAL MADRID 77-83

Rocket start of Real who wants to remedy the internal knockout against Virtus, Musa immediately makes a big voice with 8 points on the 5-12 madridista. Milan wastes balls but produces very hot triples. First it is Mitrou-Long who slips in a pair, burning Rodriguez who entered after 7 ‘and immediately protagonist with a couple of baskets in the running. First siren on the Spanish 20-23, Milan overtakes in the second quarter with Datome by three, also touches a +5 but Real has a thousand resources and a thousand shooters. Now it’s up to the Croatian Hezonja to mend and re-lengthen with 12 personal stitches in a few minutes. At the festival for three, Pangos also joins, like Mitrou, wants to exorcise the myth of the past. The Canedese playmaker pits 4 torpedoes from 8 meters, the last one marks the 50-47 of the interval. Milan is ahead with 12/16 from 6.75 but does not affect the area where Davies and Hines are obscured by the 222 cm of Tavares. In the second half the attacking pace drops together with the percentages. Milan wastes several possessions, on the other side Musa returns strong with his accelerations and also Chacho returns with a +7 (56-63) with a triple and a free. Davies wakes up but then he eats a penalty, at 30 ‘it is 61-67 Real. Last quarter in apnea for Milan struggling to reach the iron, many wrong shots, while the Slavs of Madrid are raging for three: Hezonja and Musa do not forgive and invoice the winning escape at 63-77 with the Chacho brand. Olimpia is looking for the last reaction with Melli while Pangos and Mitrou are no longer the first half bombers. Musa makes a 2 + 1 as an acrobat and artist, Thomas with the last triple deceives Milan but it is too late. The Chacho still triumphs in its Forum.