Arsenal without problems with Sevilla: qualification one step away for Arteta. Success also for PSV

Salvatore Malfitano

Without Bellingham, Real Madrid does not falter and, in fact, has already qualified for the round of 16 of the Champions League, getting rid of Braga who missed a penalty at the start of the match. Anything happens in Copenhagen: Manchester United takes the lead twice, finds themselves one man down, lets themselves come back, equalises and then loses 4-3. Suffering once again, Bayern Munich emerged unscathed against Galatasaray thanks to Kane’s final solo. Everything was easy for Arsenal against Sevilla, PSV also won at home against Lens.

REAL MADRID-BRAGA 3-0 — The start was a nightmare for Ancelotti’s team, who conceded a penalty at the start of the match for a foul by Vazquez; Djalo appears from the spot and has his shot saved by Lunin. Brahim Diaz, called to replace Bellingham, is among the most active: in the 12th minute he had a goal disallowed due to a previous foul by Vinicius, in the 27th minute he instead scored from a few steps after Rodrygo’s initiative on the left. The second half opens in a similar way, with Vinicius serving the former Rossoneri player, but this time Matheus counters well. Braga held out for little because in the 58th minute the Brazilian collected Vazquez’s back ball and struck the goalkeeper with a precise diagonal. Three minutes later Vinicius serves Rodrygo, who in front of the goal opts for a delicious touch underneath for the trio. Lunin denied Abel Ruiz the joy of scoring as time expired with an excellent reflex. See also Real Madrid goes for the renewal of Toni Kroos

COPENHAGEN-MANCHESTER UNITED 4-3 — A two-faced first half for the English, who gained a double advantage with Hojlund: the former Atalanta player struck first in the 3rd minute on McTominay’s serve only to be pushed into the net and the second goal was equally easy in the 28th minute in a tap-in after the Garnacho’s conclusion. The Dane challenges Grabara shortly after, then the blackout begins. In the 42nd minute Rashford comes in with his hammer foot on Jelert’s ankle and is sent off, following the development of the free kick Fernandes comes close to scoring an own goal with a header. In the 45th minute Elyounoussi shortens by first turning Gonçalves’ inside touch, then in the very long injury time – granted for an invasion of the field and to provide assistance in the stands – it is the latter who equalizes with a penalty awarded for the foul by Maguire’s hands. United are not discouraged, they hold the field well even with one man less and in the 69th minute they regain the lead: hands from Lerager and after an on-field review the penalty is awarded, converted by Bruno Fernandes. But it’s an endless game. The former Genoa player redeemed himself in the 83rd minute, beating Onana from close range to the far post, and the comeback came in the 87th minute: Varane’s error in setting, the defense moves the cross away from the left and Bardghji coordinates it perfectly to the 4-3. See also Manchester United's possible lineup to face Crystal Palace in the EFL Cup

bAYERN MUNICH-GALATASARAY 2-1 — The match was open for large stretches in Monaco, with Kane and Sané warming Muslera’s gloves in the initial phase of the match. The Turkish response is entrusted to Icardi, with Neuer who is attentive and opposes. At the start of the second half there was a great chance for the Germans, with Kane hitting him in a split at the far post. Torreira scores, but VAR cancels for Icardi’s offside at the start of the action (63′). In the final, the English center forward takes center stage and scores the decisive brace: in the 80th minute he heads Kimmich’s free kick, in the 86th minute he puts the ball offered by Tel into an empty net. Müller arrives within millimeters of the third goal with the time expired, Bakambu instead finds it with a precise diagonal. But it’s too late.

ARSENAL-SEVILLA 2-0 — The Gunners dominate and keep Sevilla crushed with the incursions of Martinelli and Saka. The Englishman himself was found splendidly by Jorginho on the half hour mark and served Trossard perfectly who made no mistakes to break the deadlock. At the start of the second half, Havertz comes close to making it 2-0 with a right-footed shot that ends up just a few centimeters from the post. In the 64th minute Saka widens the gap: Gudelj climbs badly and the player flies on the counterattack, fed by Martinelli, then takes out Juanlu and deposits it at the far post. See also Fernando Hierro gives the players an ultimatum before starting the Clausura 2023 with Chivas

PSV-LENS 1-0 — PSV also made a strong statement against Lens, immediately moving ahead. De Jong takes care of it, who in the 13th minute heads perfectly from Bakayoko’s cross from the left. The French showed up with Fulgini’s long-range free-kick in the 68th minute, which Benitez lifted for a corner. A few minutes from the ninetieth minute, an opportunity for Lozano who looks for the place on the counterattack and does not serve Bakayoko, making Samba make a good impression. A mistake that the Dutch risk paying dearly, because on the other side Guilavogui hits the post (and gets sent off for a double yellow).