Benzema and Modric score, Courtois also protagonist who saves a penalty, with the Blancos resisting the final assault of Bilbao

And twenty. Carlo Ancelotti wins his twentieth title, the fifth with Real Madrid, beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in a Spanish Super Cup final dominated for a long time by the blancos, worried only in the final when they thought they had success in their pocket and underestimated the competitive spirit of the opponents. Modric scored in the first part, Benzema on a penalty in the second, decisive Courtois who saved a penalty from Raul Garcia in the frantic final, stopping the Basques’ comeback ambitions. Who were reigning champions and handed the title to Madrid, winner of the trophy for the twelfth time. A triumph that ended a fast that had lasted for the Casa Blanca since May 2020.

excellent rodrygo – Marcelino confirmed the eleven who overcame Atletico Madrid on Thursday, Ancelotti lost Carvajal to Covid and Asensio to muscle problems, but recovered Alaba: outside Nacho, inside Lucas Vazquez and Rodrygo. And the Brazilian was the most alive of his, with Vinicius well controlled by De Marcos, it was Rodrygo who supported Madrid’s attacks and packaged Modric’s goal. Great percussion on the right, and once surrounded by three opponents Rodrygo unloaded on Luka who with his right foot found his first goal of the season and with his abundant 36 years became the oldest scorer in the Super Cup. It was the 38th minute and the network confirmed the superiority of Madrid that had already committed Unai Simon while Athletic closed the first part without ever hitting Courtois’ goal.

Always Karim – In the interval Marcelino immediately changed the off Berenguer with Nico Williams, disruptive in the semifinal against Barça, but it was the right wing of Madrid that was decisive again: Benzema’s shot intercepted with the arm by Yerai, Var and a penalty converted by the Frenchman himself , who with Madrid has 16 goals out of 16 attempts from the spot, and is the fourth goal in 3 games at Athletic between December and January, and 24 goals this season.

the frustrated assault – Marcelino immediately tried with Yuri Berchiche, Vesga and Raul Garcia for Balenziaga (overtaken by Rodrygo), Zarraga and the positive Sancet, Ancelotti quickly responded by removing the excellent Rodrygo to insert Valverde, decisive against Barça, and move on to 4-4 -2. The changes reactivated Athletic, who began attacking Courtois’ goal consistently with a series of throws for Raul Garcia’s head, even if Marcelino’s team’s first shot in the mirror only came in the 83rd minute. At 89 Raul Garcia went to the spot for another penalty whistled by the Var after an unseen hand by Militao on a header by Raul Garcia himself, with the Brazilian sent off. Courtois with his foot stopped the conclusion of the former Atletico, avoiding a glowing final for his team. Final played by Marcelo who equaled Gento as a madridista with more titles: they are 23.

January 16, 2022 (change January 16, 2022 | 22:04)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

.

#Real #triumphs #Athletic #Super #Cup #20th #trophy #Ancelotti