Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

After long weeks of apathy in the relationship between the young international star, Kylian Mbappe, 24, and his French club, Paris Saint-Germain, the rapprochement between them returned after the “spoiled Bondi boy” took a positive step towards the club’s management, after discussions that took place between him and Nasser Al-Khulaifi, club president, and Luis Campos, sports director. Accordingly, he returned to group training with his colleagues, as if nothing had happened.

And after he was determined to leave the “Princes’ Park” at the end of the current season, following the letter he recently sent to the Saint-Germain administration, not to activate the additional year clause in his contract, then he retracted his position and seemed “open” to signing a new contract that guarantees the club obtaining A large sum of money in the event of his departure, which was described by Goal International as a “sudden change” in the situation.

This new transformation sparked mixed reactions in the Real Madrid camp and the Spanish press, and there was a lot of talk about the player’s exploitation, Real, for personal purposes, as if he was not satisfied with what he did last season when he renewed his contract with St. Germain, striking the wall with his agreement with Real.

And Marca newspaper stated that the “Merengue” did not care much about these sudden changes that occurred in Paris during the last hours, but rather that the “Blancos” do not consider themselves a failure to include Mbappe, and this word was not mentioned at all because Real was not seeking to include him this summer, but was He wants to get his services “for free” in the next Mercato, in the summer of 2024.

The newspaper said that Real Madrid’s “plan” for the world champion crowned with the World Cup in Russia 2018 remains the same and has not changed from the beginning. In return for Madi Saint-Germain, for his annexation.

The global Goal website said that if the decision to continue Mbappe in Saint-Germain is the current prevailing and strongest trend, the current talk in the “Santiago Bernabeu” does not care much about the developments of the last hours in Paris, and the Real Madrid administration has not issued any statements or comments so far on this. The sudden change” of Mbappe’s position, and perhaps the reason for his fall was in the eyes of the decision-makers in the “Mirenji”.