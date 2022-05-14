Robert McFarlane was the only White House official to plead guilty to involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal.

Former White House National Security Adviser Robert McFarlane died this Thursday (May 12, 2022), aged 84. He was the only official in the administration of Ronald Reagan (1981–1989) to plead guilty to involvement in the Iran-Contra scandal of the 1980s.

He was visiting family when he was admitted to a hospital in Lansing, Michigan. According to the family, the death was caused by complications from a previous lung disease.

McFarlane was a lieutenant colonel in the Navy and a veteran of the Vietnam War. During his time as National Security Adviser, he was one of the central figures in the Iran-Contra affair.

The secret plan involved the illegal sale of weapons by the US government to Iran, which at the time was the target of an international arms embargo. In return, a group of politically influential Iranians would try to secure the release of US hostages held by Hezbollah.

Part of the profit obtained in the operation was destined for the “contras”, an anti-communist group in Nicaragua that fought against the FSLN (Sandinista National Liberation Front).

In 1986, a plane carrying a shipment of weapons, organized by the CIA (US Central Intelligence Agency), was shot down by Sandinistas. It was the trigger for the scheme to be revealed and investigated by US authorities.

The day before he was to testify before a commission installed by Reagan to look into the case, McFarlane was rushed to a Washington hospital after he overdosed.

In March 1988, he pleaded guilty to 4 misdemeanor counts of withholding information from Congress. Subsequently, in 1992, McFarlane was pardoned by Reagan’s successor, George HW Bush.