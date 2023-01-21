Former White House employee Roberts suspected Poland of trying to seize part of Ukraine

Paul Craig Roberts, a former White House official during the administration of former US President Ronald Reagan, suspected that Poland might begin a large-scale mobilization in preparation for the occupation of part of Ukraine. This is stated in his article on site.

At the same time, he admitted that Warsaw needed an increase in the army in order to defend itself against an imaginary Russian attack or to help Ukraine.

“Whether this will be done to defend against a Russian attack or to occupy Western Ukraine, which is still claimed by Poland, is unknown,” Roberts said.

Earlier, Senator of the Federation Council Olga Kovitidi admitted that Poland was ready to seize part of Ukraine by military means in the spring. The senator suggested that Warsaw would do everything to take advantage of the political chaos in Ukraine and “bite off” part of the territory. According to Kovitidi, the Polish authorities do not hide their claims to the Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Rivne regions of Ukraine.