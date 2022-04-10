After so many resignations in the ranks of the Sinaloense Party (PAS), as well as rumors of a possible resignation in Mocorito, it seems that with the arrival of Alfredo López Castro, “Alfredín”, to the ranks of the party, loyalties are being reaffirmed , and apparently, as shown by the meeting held by the PAS leader, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, with the new member of the party in Mocorito, as well as the mayor María Elizalde Ruelas and her husband and former mayor, Jesús Guillermo Galindo Castro. Apparently, with this it could be said that for now the permanence of the municipal president is safe in the PAS.

Surprise! During the act of the start of the Holy Week Operation in Angostura, the surprise was given by the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic (DSPyTM), and that is that just before the event began, one of the corporation’s patrols did not start, so the elements quickly had to move to find the fault and to put it back to work they had to pass current to it. It is not known if the unit failed precisely at that moment or it was already dragging the damage, but these types of details must be addressed preventively, more so in a time like this, in which patrols are required in the best possible conditions.

They go with everything. There is no doubt that tourism is the commitment of the current administrations, and proof of this is the intense work that the Director of Tourism of the Central Zone of Sinaloa, Wascar Torres, has been carrying out, since at least in the Évora region he has already visited the three municipalities to analyze projects and see how to exploit their wealth, while in the case of Mocorito, they seek to speed up the process, and more than six years after the capital was named Magical Town, the next objective is the syndicate of Pericos, because being the largest and a strategic point on the banks of the Mexico 15 highway, it is intended to obtain for this town the title of Pueblo Señorial as Mocorito once held it. Undoubtedly, like the capital, Pericos is a town with a great history, but it will be necessary to analyze very well how actions are going to be focused to attract tourism.

It depends on the producers. Despite the scarcity of water that has been experienced in the agricultural panorama, the producers remain firm in their work and apparently it does not seem that the lack of liquid is going to affect them, because according to the secretary of the Irrigation Module 74- 2 of Guamúchil, Roberto Sánchez, have established limits for the use of the water they have, because if the producers know how to use it well, they will not suffer from a lack of water on their land. To be certain about this, now everything is in the hands of the farmers and it depends on them if things take a bad turn; as long as they know how to take care of the water, there will be no problem for them.

#Reaffirmed #loyalty