After smart TV, smart phone and smart watch, now get ready to buy smart glass. Many big companies are working on smart glasses in the market. These glasses will be equipped with technology in place of normal glasses and will have features like smart phones. You can connect these smart glasses to your phone. Facebook company may launch its first smart glass in 2021. For this, Facebook is working in collaboration with Luxotica, the maker of Ray-Ban. Ray Bain is a big company of making all kinds of eyewear.

What are smart glasses

If you are speaking in the common language, smart glasses or augmented reality smart glasses are glasses equipped with technology. These glasses will have virtual information instead of simple eye glasses. Like smartphones, they will have the option of photo and video, the notifications of the phone will be known. Navigation will happen. There will be fitness trekkers and there will be technology to listen to any music without installing headphones.

What is special about Facebook and Rain Bain’s eye glasses

The smart glasses of Ray-Ban will have an integrated display and will also support voice assistance. It can be paired with a smartphone. This means that the Smart Glasses will act exactly like Snap Spectacles.

The project was announced at the Facebook Connect virtual conference. However, Facebook did not give much information about the smart glasses, due to which, its full features and price could not be known. In this event, Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg said that after visiting the factory of Luxottica and spending time with his team, I felt that we can bring new technology to the Eyeglasses, a blog from Facebook said that we In 2021, Ray-Ban will launch the Smart Glass with the brand. This is just the beginning, there will be more developments in the future. We will combine innovative technology with fashion-forward style and help people connect better with friends and family