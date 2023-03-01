San Luis Potosí, SLP.- If you are already planning your next vacation, we recommend you visit puerto vallarta and marvel at everything it offers its visitors.

If you live near San Luis Potosí and want visit puerto vallartawe tell you how much is the bus ticket and all the details you should know about this trip.

Located in the Bay of Banderas, Vallarta Port has beautiful sandy beaches goldencrystal clear waters and a large number of activities for the whole family.

Also, the city offers a rich culturea vibrant nightlife, delicious gastronomy and a warm and sunny climate throughout the year.

Traveling from San Luis Potosí to Puerto Vallarta by bus is a convenient option for those who want to enjoy the view while heading towards the beach.

the bus line First plus offers you the trip between these two destinations, so you don’t have to transfer in another city or state.

although only It has three stopovers on its routethis trip lasts for around 10:50 a.m.depending on traffic.

The price per adult to travel from San Luis Potosí to Puerto Vallarta, Jalisco, it’s $1615 at the box officealthough if you buy the tickets online, the cost can be reduced up to $1454 pesos.

Buying tickets through its online page also offers you to choose the date you want to travel later.

We recommend you read:

Of course, according to the investigation, it only has one bullfight, which leaves every day at 11:30 p.m. and arrives in Puerto Vallarta until 10:20 a.m. the next day.

In other words, you will spend the whole night on the bus, which guarantees that you will be at the beach from an early hour, yes, check with the hotel where you will be staying for the times you can arrive; so you can plan your trip and enjoy it completely.