As the launch approaches, Capcom is multiplying its efforts to make all aspects of its highly anticipated game known as much as possible. the new major chapter in what is its best-selling series ever, which competes with Resident Evil in popularity.

Capcom has released a new Monster Hunter Wilds video to show in action another of the many weapons included in the game. Let’s talk about the Long Sword a classic weapon already used in other chapters of the series.

A classic weapon

The video shows us what is essentially a strong melee weaponto be used for direct attacks carried out while staying close to the opponents. It does not seem to be too suitable for a particularly mobile playstyle, but it is still interesting because it seems to guarantee a more classic approach to hunting.

There official description recites “For those who have studied the sword. Embrace the flow of the hunt and strike back in the blink of an eye. Charge your Spirit Sphere to enhance your attacks. With Focus Mode, strike with pinpoint accuracy and seal the fate of monsters.” “

As mentioned, in the last few days Capcom has published a long series of videos dedicated to Monster Hunter Wilds. If you like, you can see one dedicated to the Greatsword, one to the Heavy Crossbow and one to the Glaive. For the rest, we remind you that Monster Hunter Wilds release date set for 2025. We will be able to play it on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S. The PC version will be launched on Steam.