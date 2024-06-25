The new season of Men and Women promises to be full of surprises and shocking changes: some previews from the program’s editorial team

They are all at work in the editorial office of Men and women, the most popular dating show on the Italian television scene. Maria de Filippi and her authors are looking for new formulas and enrichments to entertain the very popular audience of the Mediaset program.

The new season of Men and women will reserve great surprises

In these weeks Maria De Filippi and his staff are working hard to prepare the new season which promises to be full of twists and novelties. One of the big questions concerns the new tronistas who will take part in the program.

Among the uncertainties is the presence of Ida Platano, who in the last edition was unable to make a choice between her suitors. There are rumors that it could be Mario, one of Ida’s suitors, who sits on the throne in the next edition. Meanwhile, Maria and her team are carefully evaluating the cast for the next season.

The gossip expert Amedeo Venza recently expressed doubts about the presence of Tinì Cansino, a ‘silent’ commentator, within the programme. According to Venza, Tinì may not be part of the next edition of Men and women. Another persistent rumor concerns a possible farewell of Tina Cipollari And Gianni Sperti on the show, others saw them as possible tronistas. Venza, however, denied these rumors, confirming the permanence of the two historic characters of the program as commentators.

The news of the last few days that the actor has been seeing has caused a sensation Massimiliano Varrese nominate himself as the new tronista. He declared that he was ready for a new, “lighter” adventure after years of commitment in his career. It remains to be seen whether Mary will accept his proposal and offer him a place on the much coveted throne.

In short, what’s new in the next edition of Men and women there are many and we can’t wait to discover the evolution of the love stories and conflicts between the protagonists of the program. Let’s wait for September so as not to miss any details on this exciting television adventure.

