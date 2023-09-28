Recovery of German Berterame He continues to progress almost two months after his injury and is only waiting for a medical discharge to speed up his process, after having been injured in the Leagues Cup 2023.
During the Monterrey Soccer Club event at TEDI Vanguardia in Down Syndrome, the Argentine forward said he felt physically well after his return to practice in El Barrial.
‘Berte‘He said that he will have to go from less to more in the face of his return to the fields, to first focus on starting to jog and then playing soccer, and then reintegrate with his teammates.
The Argentine striker was injured in the round of 32 match of the Leagues Cup 2023 against Portland Timberson August 4 and days later he underwent surgery for a fracture in his left foot, which has kept him out to date.
It was last Monday that, after several weeks of recovery, he returned to work at El Barrial, but without being on par with his colleagues or doing exercises with the ball.
“I feel very good, I think we are making pretty good progress, now we just have to wait for the surgeon to tell me the final part and from there I will start jogging and from less to more”
– Germán Berterame.
In the next few days he would be evaluated by a specialist, who would determine the time in which he could return to practice and eventually return to the playing field.
“It’s a matter of when I’m discharged, going from less to more and starting to jog is very step by step, a baby is not going to walk out of nowhere, first crawl and then walk. “First I have to jog and then play football,” said the Monterrey attacker.
