Over the years, the Italian television audience has had the opportunity to meet a myriad of small and large characters who have graced the boards of one of the most followed and appreciated programs on the small screen: Men and women. Characters who interact on social media, become popular and, if they are lucky, even manage to find the partner of their life. And it is with this precise purpose that the former knight of the famous dating show, Biagio Di Marowould be ready to return to the show in search of a new and true love.

Rumors of Biagio Di Maro’s return to Men and Women

Biagio Di Maro was a former participant of Maria De Filippi’s show who did not have much luck during his journey within the program. The man, in fact, received a lot of criticism especially from the two commentators, Tina Cipollari And Gianni Experts, who did not appreciate his behavior.

During an interview given to the weekly magazine “My“, Biagio Di Maro confirmed that he is currently single and wanting to participate again in Men and Women to finally find his soul mate: “I want a partner to create a peaceful life with”.

This time he would participate in the program, taking an interest exclusively in showing himself for what he really is, facing his journey in a completely serene and calm manner.

Biagio’s comments addressed to Tina, Gianni and the landlady

During the interview given to the weekly magazine “My“, Biagio Di Maro also took the opportunity to express some opinions on the commentators and the presenter Maria. In reference to the latter, the former knight spent only kind and admiring words, defining her as a beautiful and humble person.

On the other hand, his comments about the two commentators, Tina Cipollari and Gianni Sperti, were of a different nature, accusing him of having always strongly criticised him: “She always pointed the finger at me, he attacked me a lot and put me in difficulty.”

Finally, in the interview Di Maro also talked about the stormy relationship that binds him to his son Julian: “He accused me of not supporting him enough. I work, he was upset that I distanced myself from social media.” The man was keen to reiterate the total support that as a parent he will always guarantee to his son, inviting him to live his life exactly as he wants.