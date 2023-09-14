This weekend, on the corresponding matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament, Club Deportivo Guadalajara faces the most important match in the regular phase on the calendar: the National Classic.
Interesting news for the red and white fans was leaked at the Verde Valle offices. A report asserted the beginning of negotiations to renew the contract of Cristian ‘Chicote’ Calderón.
The left back of the Rebaño Sagrado worked Tuesday and Wednesday at the Verde Valle facilities to concentrate on the weekend game. The red and white team has just suffered its second defeat in a row, falling 1-2 against Monterrey at home.
Prior to the confrontation against Club América, Guadalajara fell to Rayados and during the FIFA Date they took advantage to beat León 2-0 in the United States. The Guadalajara team, despite the consecutive falls, remained with 13 points after seven dates and are just three units away from the leader: Atlético de San Luis, which has 16 points.
Don’t forget to also follow us on our Instagram account, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
The red and white fans demanded on social networks that the board negotiate the renewal of the left back as soon as possible. This after the ‘Chicote‘ scored one of the goals in the 2-0 victory over León at the SeatGeek Stadium. In addition to the alleged interest of Nicolás Larcamón by the player in the future.
Cristian Calderon arrives at a great time for the 250th edition of the National Classic. The versatile element comes from providing an assist against Monterrey, as well as scoring and distributing an assist on goal in the friendly with León in the United States. In addition, he has completely overcome the injury that affected him a few months ago.
Thus, according to a report by The leaders on the social network Chicote Calderon for the renewal of the player”, so the announcement of the new agreement could occur in the coming weeks.
#Ready #renew #Chivas #begins #renewal #talks #owners
Leave a Reply