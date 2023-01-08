Senator Dolgov urged to arrest actor Smolyaninov ready to fight for Ukraine

Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Committee on Economic Policy Konstantin Dolgov called for the arrest of actor Artur Smolyaninov, who was ready to fight for Ukraine. So politician commented scandalous YouTube interview of an actor who fled to Ukraine to Kirill Martynov (recognized in Russia as a foreign media agent).

“Scum, just scum. In the moral sense and in all other senses scum. <...> The man just told himself for the term, ”Dolgov said.

Earlier, the first deputy chairman of the State Duma Committee on Culture, Elena Drapeko, called for Smolyaninov to be declared a foreign agent. She stated that she considers him a traitor and called for sanctions against him.

On January 8, Smolyaninov, who left Russia, announced in an interview that he was ready to fight against Russia. “If I went (…), it would be on the side of Ukraine,” the artist noted. According to him, in this way he would “protect” some of his “brothers” from others.