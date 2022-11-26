As usual, Netflix changes its movies and series every week to suit its users. These days, the service has introduced “The Swimmers”, a film directed by Sally El Hosaini and in which the adventures that refugees in the world have to live to leave their countries in conflict are exposed.

In “The swimmers” we meet Yursa and Sarah Mardini (Nathalie and Manal Issa, respectively), two young people who live their lives in Damascus, without imagining that soon everything they know is about to change. They and their family must make a decision with only one objective: to survive.

The life and death journey of “Las nadadoras”

In the film, which is set chronologically in 2011, Yursa Mardini and her sister Sarah They show their life in Damascus, where they combine their studies with their swimming training, dreaming of reaching the Olympics. Everything changes when the war breaks out in Syria.

After asking their father to let them travel to Germany and from there request asylum for them and their younger sister, the man agrees and helps them with an itinerary to get to Berlin. This is how the Mardinis, together with one of their cousins, begin a hard journey full of challenges, since they will have to face social stigma, corruption, deceit and more.

“The Swimmers” is the new Netflix hit movie. Photo: Netflix

After going through more than one problem, the sisters and their cousin arrive in Berlin at a refugee camp. With the passage of time, Yusra manages to convince a German coach of her swimming skills and manages to train. In this way, she fulfills her dream and joins the first refugee team at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

What happened to “The Swimmers” in real life?

Sarah and Yusra left Syria for Germany, but on their way they crossed Greece by boat. Braving the icy waters of the Aegean Sea, the sisters became famous for helping the 18 crew members with them. They swam and managed to get the boat safely ashore.

After obtaining asylum, Yusra continued with her swimming training and managed to go to Rio 2016 and Tokyo 2020. In the case of Sarah, left the sport to work for a refugee aid organization on Lesbosan activity that led to her and two colleagues being arrested by the Greek authorities in 2018.

According to Time magazine, Sarah spent 107 days in prison before being released on bail. After being accused of immigrant smuggling, espionage and money laundering, she was able to present a document in which she claims to be innocent before a Greek court. Her case is still under investigation.

The Mardini family managed to leave Syria in 2016 and arrive in Germany in the same year. To this day, the members live in Berlin and have not returned to their country since that date.