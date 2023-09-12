Home page politics

From: Franziska Schwarz

Civilian traffic on the Crimean Bridge (archive image from February 2023) © Konstantin Mihalchevskiy/Imago

Diesel prices in Crimea have probably risen sharply. There is also dissatisfaction about delivery bottlenecks in Russia itself.

Crimea – “Gas” can also be translated from English as “fuel”, and specifically in this case we are talking about diesel. Fuel is now becoming scarce in Crimea, which was annexed by Russia. Anton Gerashenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, reported this on X. And of course the car also plays a big role in everyday Russian life.

Aside from the resulting annoyance for the residents of the Black Sea peninsula, this news – if true – could also play a role in military events in the Ukraine war. Russia is one of the world’s largest oil exporters but is subject to sanctions over its attack on Ukraine.

Crimean residents pay too high prices for scarce diesel supplies, Gerashenko wrote, claiming that gas is now also in short supply in many regions of Russia – whether this also applies to battle tanks remained an open question.

Diesel shortage in Russia? Population “ready to block the roads”

Newsweek took up Gerashenko’s social media post and referred to reports from August that fuel was in short supply in Crimea even before the Ukrainian attack on the Kerch Bridge. Some gas stations on the peninsula no longer offered any.

The Russian state newspaper Izvestia reported at the end of August that there were bottlenecks at gas stations in “more and more” regions of Russia. An unnamed “business representative” justified this with “delays in delivery by rail,” translated Newsweek from the report and quoted a Russian farmer representative as having this outburst of anger to local media: People’s patience was running out, they were losing their nerve and were “ready to go out and block the roads.”

The Western news agency reported something similar Reuters in the same month: The Russian agricultural sector is struggling with fuel shortages. Not a good starting point for the propaganda in Russia, which stoically speaks of a “special military operation” in Ukraine. New Russian textbooks preach hatred of Ukraine and the West. Anger over a stationary vehicle occurs even without a sermon. (frs)