The producers of the surprisingly popular live-action series of one piece of Netflix They claim that the scripts for a possible second season are ready and that the series could return to the streaming platform as soon as next year. In an interview with Variety, Marty Adelstein, the CEO of Tomorrow Studios (responsible for the live-action series of one pieceas well as the one that was made based on the work cowboy bebop of Netflix, which was quickly cancelled), confirmed that “We have scripts ready.” The caveat, however, is that the production of a possible second season of the live action series of one piece it cannot start until the SAG-AFTRA strike in Hollywood is resolved.

“Realistically, hopefully, a year from now, if we move very quickly, and that’s a possibility,” Becky Clements, president of Tomorrow Studios, told Variety. “Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready to go on the air.”

A faithful and charming adaptation of a live-action anime, the series of Netflix has become something of an anomaly in the anime community since its premiere on August 31 – a rare success story. It debuted as the most-watched show on the platform with 18.5 million views, an achievement that Clements said “exceeded” the expectations of Netflix.

“I think that Netflix You’re looking at various scenarios about how many episodes do you do, do you split them up?” Adelstein said. “I think they are trying to find out this week. I suspect we’ll be hearing from them in the next week or two. There seems to be a lot of momentum for this to continue and to come up with a long-term strategy. So we’re just waiting for that.”

Adelstein told Variety that a possible second season of the series one piece of Netflix he needs to expand his audience beyond the existing fans of the series, a process he claimed the first season had already begun.

“We’re getting a lot of family audience and that’s really key, is bringing in non-fans and people who aren’t aware of IP because the show stands on its own and you get people to watch it and people really love it. loves,” Adelstein said.

The eight chapters that make up the first season of one piece are now available to view Netflix.

Via: Kotaku

Editor’s note: I’m halfway through and no chapter is filler or has unnecessary scenes or that bore you, it’s pure action that not only captivates anime fans. And that’s beautiful.