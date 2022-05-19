After finishing the keys to the semifinals of the Clausura 2022 of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil, we already have the two teams that will be fighting for the tournament title and we also already have the dates on which these two teams will meet.
It is not about Tigres or Rayadas. For the first time after 5 years, there will be no royal representation in the final and instead, Chivas and Pachuca will be the two teams present in the Grand Final of the tournament. Giving us a second chapter of what was the first final in the history of the Liga BBVA MX Femenil when Chivas took the title against Tuzas in the 2017 Apertura.
Thirsty for revenge and highly motivated, Tuzas will have to open this final at the Hidalgo Stadium this coming Friday, May 20, 2022, in which it will be a real match in “El Huracán” and where Tuzas will hope to leave with a advantage ahead of the closing that will be at the Akron Stadium next Monday 23.
The first leg is scheduled for Friday, May 20, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. and can be seen on the FOX Sports screens. While, the second leg, as mentioned before, will be played on Monday, May 23, 2022 at 8:00 p.m. at the Akron Stadium and the broadcast will also be on FOX Sports, with both Chivas and Tuzas being two teams broadcast by that television network.
So, there are no excuses to miss this final, which although it is not unprecedented, it does give a lot of freshness to a league that at times seemed to only consist of two teams, but on this occasion, Chivas and Pachuca were present and will seek to culminate a memorable tournament. with that coveted league title. The first for Pachuca or the second for Chivas.
