After a thorough analysis, the directive of Monterey decided to dispense with the services of Victor Manuel Vucetich as your technician. The elimination of Rayados against Tigres in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023 of Liga MX weighed more than the super leadership and the records to make this decision.
The albiazul team released the news through a statement. In the document, the institution valued the legacy of ‘King Midas’, wished him luck in his future projects and indicated that in the In the next few days, he will announce his new coach for the first team.
According to recent reports, the Rayados board has a main candidate to take the reins of the club for the 2023 Apertura.
The Monterrey squad has Fernando Ortiz, former coach of America, on its agenda. The ‘Tano’ is the most liked strategist inside Monterrey and the club would have already held plastics with the Argentine.
Local media reports have indicated that Ortiz’s family is already looking for schools in Monterrey, hinting that the agreement with “Tano” is very close to closing.
In recent days the names of Hernán Crespo and Walter Erviti have been mentioned as other candidates to take charge of Rayados, however, the priority is the former Águilas coach.
