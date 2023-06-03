Ilkay Gundogancaptain of the Manchester City, he will return to the German team for June friendlies after missing the international window in March, the coach announced on Friday Hansi flick.

Gundogan is one of eight players from the national team to return to the squad, including Real Madrid defender Antonio Rudiger, Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Brandt and Bayern Munich attacker Leroy Sané. (Sebastián Villa is sentenced to two years and one month in prison for gender violence)

(Piqué and Clara Chía: ‘new play’, caught in the Colombian consulate, the plan)

good payroll

Due to the Champions League final scheduled for June 10 between Manchester City and Inter Milan, Gundogan and Robin Gosens, defender of the Italian team, will miss the start of the squad on June 7 and will join the selection later. Big names like Thomas Muller, Mario Gotze, Serge Gnabry and Niklas Sule are not on this list brought to you by Flick.

As the host country for the upcoming Euro 2024, Germany does not have to participate in the qualification and has planned a dozen friendly matches.

On June 12, they will host Ukraine in Bremen in what will be the 1,000th match in the history of the Mannschaft and four days later they will visit Poland, before hosting Colombia on June 20 in Gelsenkirchen.

Hansi Flick’s experimentation phase in March, with five debutants on the list of 24, was inconclusive, with a win against Peru but the first loss against Belgium since September 1954, and since May 1910 at home.

The list of the 26 players

Goalkeepers: Bernd Leno (Fulham/ENG), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona/ESP), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt/GER)

Defenders: Matthias Ginter (Freiburg/GER), Robin Gosens (Inter Milan/ITA), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig/GER), Thilo Kehrer (West Ham/ENG), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig/GER), David Raum ( RB Leipzig/GER), Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid/ESP), Nico Schlotterbeck (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Malick Thiaw (AC Milan/ITA), Marius Wolf (Borussia Dortmund/GER)

Midfielders/Strikers: Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen/GER), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich/GER), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City/ENG), Kai Havertz (Chelsea/ENG), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach/GER), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich/GER), Jamal Musiala (Bayern Munich/GER), Leroy Sané (Bayern Munich/GER), Kevin Schade (Brentford/ENG) , Timo Werner (RB Leipzig/GER), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen/GER)

(Wild: fans invade the field, fight and lock up players, chaos, video)

AFP