Here is the review of Ready or Notthe tactical shooter from VOID interactivethat after 2 years early access has finally been updated to version 1.0. In Ready or Not we will take on the role of a SWAT unit agent, taking part in operations infiltration and capture of hostiles in different urban settings.

The focal point from which the operations will start is the Los Suenos police stationwho will play the role of hub gaming offering services such as the shooting range, the armoury, the changing rooms and the tactical table from which you can choose the mission to undertake.

To the command

Ready or Not differentiates itself from similar content by focusing on PvE formats, single player and cooperativedelving into these mechanics with the management of a team in commander mode. In this mode we will have access to a computer, present in the game hub, which will allow us to manage and hire police officers within our team.

Each agent present in the team will provide passive benefits and will have an indicator of mental state reactive to actions taken during an operation, altering our subsequent approach, as an unstable mental state will cause agents to fail to execute orders or complete operations. As for the player, within the hub, it will be possible to apply different sets of equipment to your team to diversify its role.

A gadgets for every occasion

The instruments used by the Ready or Not SWAT teams are not limited only to guns, but present a catalog of tools to manage any situation. Starting from armorthe protection provided to the user will be influenced by various factors: the spacing of the covers, divided between front, rear and complete, the type of armor choice, between absent, light and heavy, and finally the type of armor plate chosen between kevlar, steel and ceramic.

The previously named factors will also affect thethe mobility of the agent and on limit of transportable equipment. The latter will be used to manage important tactical elements such as the number of ammunition transported, the break-in equipment (such as explosive charges and lock picks) or non-lethal tools, used to pacify dissidents such as tear gas, pepper spray and tasers. There is no shortage in this arsenal characteristic gadgets of the SWAT unit such as riot shields, portable battering rams, grenade launchers, breaching rifles and hanging cameras, all accompanied by the weapons supplied to the police force.

The weapons in Ready or Not are divided into four groups, assault rifles, machine guns, sidearms and shotguns. Each weapon can also be customized through the use of classic accessories such as: laser pointers, flashlights, sights, silencers, muzzle brakes and grips, which can be tested at the hub range.

Hunting for opportunities

One of the strengths of Ready or Not is the detail of the settings of the game, not so much in the graphic quality which can be unrealistic with blurry textures and polygons that are not too smooth in some levels, but in the opportunities that the level design offers players. Each room, corridor or appliance has different entry points and openings, in order to allow the player to face each scenario, even several times, with different break-in tactics.

An example of creative approach is the use of the air grate that connects two rooms of different apartments in one of the first scenarios of the game. A player, detaching himself from the group in front of the entrance to the apartment, can throw a tear gas canister into the crack next to the grate and facilitate the team's break-in, rendering the hostiles on the other side of the door harmless.

In the thick of the action

A Ready or Not operation, once chosen by the hub, can be viewed as briefing on the computer, which shows the data and objectives. One of the most frequent objectives requires the pacification of all hostiles or the capture of all civilians and suspects, the latter is often problematic as civilians are randomly scattered throughout the map, and the sounds produced by them they do not correspond to their position current.

Another problem is theAllied AI: During a single player operation or in commander mode, often allies are more of a penalty that a bonus, as taking part in a firefight or breaking into a room blocks the player's movement, preventing the use of cover, this often happens in corridors and narrow rooms even during normal exploration.

L'Enemy AIcompared to that of his companions, it turns out incredibly efficient (even too much in some cases) in hitting and going around the target by placing itself as a worthy obstacle within a scenario, and making the extremely punishing gameas each player owns only one life. At the end of an operation, a grade is assigned based on the group's performance versus individual player errors, such as using lethal force when unnecessary.

Are you ready or not?

Ready or Not by VOID Interactive maintains a very high standard on the realism of the actions undertaken in the game, representing a worthy spiritual heir of games that emulate the operations of special police teams such as SWAT, however dedicating itself more to cooperative PvE and single player. The game tried on computer, with a Ryzen 7 3700x processor and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 video card, manages to maintain the 60 fps necessary to appreciate the gaming sector with the maximum graphics setting available. THE sounds and effectslike footsteps or firefights, are a lot realistic and correctly identifiable spatially, unlike requests for help from civilians. The game however is not perfect and features bugs such as enemies devoured by the environment or the blocking of actions when using multiple commands at the same time.