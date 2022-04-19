Mexico City.- For the 50th edition of the International Cervantino Festival (FIC)the Mexico Cityas guest of honor state entity, will send to Guanajuato a series of trajineras that will be used in a presentation of sound art that the capital flutist Alejandro Escuer will have in the La Olla dam.

At night, the public will be able to get on the boats while the flutist adds sound to the environment, creating an immersive experience with Hugo Solís and Rodrigo Sigal.

This is Atl, a piece designed for public spaces where it tells the story of Mexico City through water, and which premiered in December 2014 at the Minor Lake of Chapultepec Forest.

It uses PVC bass flutes, a material used in pipes, as well as submerged percussion, electroacoustic resources and a choir.

Escuer will also present at the FIC Maquin-arias, a piece that reflects through electronics on the “bittersweet” impact of new technologies, useful to facilitate people’s daily lives, he warns, but which can also cause destruction.

The edition with which cervantine will celebrate half a century of existence will take place in the last quarter of the year, from October 12 to 30.





