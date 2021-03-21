This week it was revealed that a new anime based on the work of the mangaka Junji Ito is on the way. The information was released through a paper strip included in the volume of the manga Genkai Chitai.

For the information that appears in it, this animated project will be based on Itō Junji Kesssaku-shū. In English it is known as Junji Ito Masterworks Collection. This is a collection of stories from this author.

Junji Ito Masterworks Collection will have its anime

It is quite extensive, since in total it has 11 volumes, which were published between 2011 and 2013. The format that this adaptation will have is not known for sure.

But because of how big this play is, it is likely to be a television series. It would be the best way to adapt stories that are very different from each other. Although it is 100% certain that the project is on its way, the official announcement needs to be given. It’s a matter of time.

Junji Ito’s Uzumaki anime delayed, but there are new details

This is not the first time that a job Ito it is adapted in anime form. About a few years ago it was launched Junji Ito Collection… But it wasn’t a good series at all.

Studio deen, which was the study in charge, did not make good use of the legacy of this author. He was simply unable to translate the quality of his work into animation, and the result left much to be desired. Apart from the fact that some selected stories were not the best.

It is a mystery which stories will be chosen for the project

This anime has two additional episodes, which revolve around Tomie, another of the creations of this mangaka. Currently, another series is in development, this time based on Uzumaki, and is in charge of Production IG.

It is supposed to be more faithful to the work of Junji Ito. It was planned to be released last year, but ultimately it was delayed to the current one. At the moment it does not have a defined release date, and it will be exclusive to Adult Swim.

Another animated adaptation of the work of Ito is GYO, based on the homonymous manga. Except for some changes that it also has, there are adaptations with real actors or live-action.

They are from series like Tomie Y Uzumaki, which did more or less well in Japan. But they weren’t good enough to attract attention in the West. However, it should be noted that all of them are already a few years old.

The advance in this note is from the anime of Studio deen, currently available at Crunchyroll.

