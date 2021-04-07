Can you feel the love?

ITV bosses have officially confirmed that the show will be taking place in Mallorca this summer, after months of speculation.

The hit reality TV series will return to screens very soon, as crew and cast prepare to pack up their bags and jet to the balmy Spanish isle.

While the official launch date is yet to be announced, insiders say Love Island 2021 is set to start filming in late June.

Sexy singles are set to match up in Mallorca this summer

A source told MailOnline, ‘Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Mallorca on June 20, with the series expected to launch a week later.’

But its bad news for the winter series, which has been canned for 2021.

The winter version, which debuted in early 2020 and took place inside a villa in South Africa has been ‘indefinitely postponed’ as bosses put all their energies into the summer series.

