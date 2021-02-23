PlayStation has just revealed a big surprise for its users, sharing news about the next generation of system VR for the PS5. It was only a matter of time before the new console Sony had his own VR, and these are all the details.

The old generation of virtual reality was launched 4 years ago, with the aim of offering a completely new experience to all those gamers of PS4, with a much deeper sense of immersion.

Now the new generation for VR will arrive at PS5 taking advantage of the incredible leap in performance that this console made. According to the official statement Players will feel more real in-game, approaching a more immersive experience each time they put on the new headset.

Everything that was learned during the VR for PS4 was applied to this new model, from the resolution, the field of view that you can get and the input.

It will connect to the PS5 with a simple cable to simplify setup of players and improve usability, in the same way that ensures a high fidelity visual experience.

Of course, several improvements and additions to this VR they have to do with him DualSense, and although they did not give many details, they promised that we will practically already be playing with technology of the future, because from the beginning that was their vision for the PS5.

Don’t get excited, the PS5 VR won’t come out this 2021

There is still much to do, and although they gave us this preview, they also stressed that this VR will not come out during 2021. They just wanted to share with the fans where they are in development, to thank them for their support of the VR.

Finally, while working on this project of PS5, will continue to support the current system with games such as After the Fall, Sniper Elite VR Y Humanity coming soon to our consoles in format VR.

How do you think this new proposal of PlayStation for VR? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



