The Government of Mexico City headed by Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo, announced that they are already preparing the installation of the Christmas Verbena in the Zócalo for the month of December.

It was during the announcement of the activities to be carried out in the country’s capital on the occasion of the Qatar World Cup 2022well it will be in the Republic Square to one side of Monument to the Revolutionwhere will be installed a FIFA FanFest.

However, he pointed out that for the month of December the Plaza de la Constitución will be free, so various activities and attractions will be installed for visitors who gather for the festivities in the Historic Center.

Although Sheinbaum Pardo did not reveal more details about what will be this year in the Zócalo as well as the dates and times in which they will be available, it is estimated to be similar to what was done last year in the first painting in Mexico City.

In 2021, the capital government made an investment of 25 million pesos in the Christmas Verbena, in which eight recreation areas, mechanical games, Christmas trees and an ice slide were installed.

There will be no screens in the Zócalo for the World Cup

As it had become almost a custom every four years, the capital government installed screens on the Zócalo square so that fans could enjoy the World Cup matches.

However, this year due to the change in the calendar for the World Cup in Qatar, it will coincide with the dates of December and the Christmas Verbena, so the screens will be placed in the Plaza de la República next to the Monument to the Revolution.