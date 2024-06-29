More twists and turns regarding the extravagant choices of a famous and controversial figure. We are talking about Francesco Chiofalo, influencer and celebrity who continues to surprise with her choices in terms of cosmetic procedures.

Chiofalo doesn’t stop, in fact, it seems he has relaunched with another unexpected one intervention very important on an aesthetic level. After undergoing a beard transplant a few years ago and having changed his eye color a few months ago, the former participant of Temptation Island revealed another eccentric “aesthetic dream” that he will surely want to realize in the future.

The very popular character on social media wants to lengthen his legs. That’s right, an announcement that shocked many. Recently, Francesco Chiofalo had returned to the center of attention for a very delicate and risky operation on his eyes, the one related to their color, discouraged by many professionals. Chiofalo, in fact, had decided to change the color of his eyes from brown to a very light blue. He had received a lot of criticism at the time, but he always maintained that he wanted to do this operation for himself. At the time, he also wanted to emphasize that he did not want to encourage others to follow him, aware of the dangers associated with the operation.

Recently, Chiofalo was hospitalized due to a epileptic seizurea post-operative complication related to a previous operation for a brain tumor. Not only the attack: the eye surgery caused him a temporary loss of vision, frightening him, as could be seen in the videos on social media published by the influencer.

Chiofalo, as anticipated, had undergone a beard transplant. He had always wanted to have a full beard, and he had never managed to grow it as he liked. In the past, some small injections were also performed to make his lips fuller. Now it’s the legs’ turn: Chiofalo wants to increase his height by a few centimeters, currently around 1.75 m. The leg lengthening, however, will not be performed any time soon. In an interview, Chiofalo said: “I’m waiting for the European Community, which I trust, to make the operation legal.”