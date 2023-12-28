'Berlín' is the new series by Álex Pina, belonging to the universe of 'La casa de papel', a well-known Spanish fiction that began in 2017 and lasted a total of three seasons. This spin-off will star Pedro Alonso, who will once again play Andrés de Fonollosa, the iconic character's real name, several years before the robbery of the National Currency and Stamp Factory. The tone of this new story will have a drastic change with respect to the original series, since humor will be very relevant in its development.

If you want to know more about a new stage of the most beloved thieves on television, in this note we will tell you all the details you need to know so as not to miss anything about its launch.

Watch the trailer for 'Berlin' HERE

When does the 'Berlin' Netflix series come out?

'Berlin'a series that will tell the events prior to seasons 1 and 2 of 'La casa de papel', will premiere on Friday, December 29, 2023. In this new story, 'Berlín' will seek to carry out one of the most extraordinary coups by trying to steal the value of 44 million dollars in jewels, but not in a traditional way, but rather using an illusion trick, so it will have a team quite suitable to achieve it.

Here we will show you the respective times for each country in Latin America or Spain of its premiere, so that you do not miss any details of this exciting series, which promises to close 2023 in a big way:

Mexico, El Salvador, Costa Rica: 2.00 am

2.00 am Colombia, Peru, Ecuador: 3.00 am

3.00 am Venezuela, Bolivia, Puerto Rico: 4.00 am

4.00 am Chile, Argentina, Uruguay: 5.00 am

5.00 am Spain: 9.00 am

How many chapters does 'Berlin' have?

As happened with the second season of 'La casa de papel', 'Berlin' It will have a total of 8 chaptersin which we can see the beginnings of the character played by Pedro Alonso52-year-old Spanish actor.

Where to see 'Berlin'?

The launch of 'Berlin' will be done through the platform Netflix. Additionally, in this service you can find the 3 complete seasons of 'La casa de papel', in case you want to relive this exciting story about robberies and robberies.

'Berlin' will try to carry out a historic coup by trying to steal 44 million dollars in jewelry. Photo: Netflix

What is the series 'Berlin' about?

“There are only two things that can turn a dog's day into a wonderful day: one is love and the other is a million-dollar loot. “These are the driving forces that move Berlin in its golden years, when it still has no idea of ​​its illness nor is it locked up like a rat in the Mint,” says the official synopsis of 'Berlin'.

What is the cast of 'Berlin'?