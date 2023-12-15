You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Independiente Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla.
Jaiver Nieto / El Tiempo
Independent Medellín and Junior de Barranquilla.
The championship dispute for the first half of next year is already palpable.
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
Junior from Barranquilla continues celebrating winning the title of the second half of the year that it beat Independiente Medellín in the final, but the new League is already around the corner.
The teams, some on vacation, are beginning to get together to design their rosters for the first championship in 2024.
As defined by the Dimayor assembly, in 2024 the same round-robin phase format will be maintained with semifinal and final home runs. The classics date was removed.
The first semester championship starts on the weekend of January 20.
Draw date and time
The Major Division of Colombian Football – DIMAYOR, reported that the Fixture draw for the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2024 League and the BetPlay DIMAYOR I-2024 Tournament will be on Thursday, December 21 at 7:30 p.m.
This event will be broadcast live on Win Sports + and Win Sports, the licensee channel for Colombian Professional Soccer.
PABLO ROMERO
Editor of EL TIEMPO
#Ready #Dimayor #reveals #date #League #draw
