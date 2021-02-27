GREECE is ready to welcome British tourists this summer regardless of whether they have had a coronavirus vaccine, Tourism Minister Harry Theocharis was quoted as saying.

Greece, which has led calls for a European Union-wide certificate of vaccination to help open up summer tourism, reached an accord with Israel earlier this month to ease travel restrictions for those who can prove they have been vaccinated. Greece is certainly in pole position and looking to kick-start its tourist industry sooner rather than later.

At the moment Greece is certainly grabbing all the headlines. But what about Mallorca? In the same way as the Greek authorities have been knocking on the door of the British government, Spain should be there. The tourist industry on the island have made it very clear: we can’t have another season without tourists. The economy will simply not survive.

But the Balearic government appear to be asleep on the job. I know that the Balearic government are heavily involved in the fight against the coronavirus but surely someone, somewhere should be concentrating on tourism? Now is the time to act.

There is a possibility that British tourists will be able to travel in late May so the clock is ticking. The Balearic government needs to devise a plan of action. This involves making sure that everything is ready for when British tourist can start traveling. At the moment it is Greece which is leading the holiday charge, the Balearics a distant second.