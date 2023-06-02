The holder of Civil protection In the state, he assured that there will be 120 temporary shelters that will be ready and conditioned to attend to emergencies that may arise in the rainy season that is already just around the corner, where by the way the risks could be greater than those of 2022. , since it is expected that there will be 30 percent more rainfall this year, coupled with the fact that there is a 90 percent probability that the El Niño phenomenon in the Pacificwhich would bring with it more water, hence the urgency for the population to promote the culture of prevention among their families and thus avoid tragedies.

The reports suggest that between 16 and 22 cyclones would threaten the Sinaloan coasts in 2023, which is why the municipal councils of Civil protection in the 18 entities, since they had to immediately begin by identifying the temporary shelters of each one, and not only verify that they are in good condition, but also that they are located in areas that do not flood, since the hurricane season gave start from last May 15 and it will be until November 30 that it comes to an end.

The idea of ​​having these shelters well conditioned to care for families that must be evacuated is so that men, women and girls can be cared for, and give their space to the elderly, disabled and people who suffer from chronic diseases. degenerative; as well as urging people to leave their homes when security personnel Civil protection point them out, as well as avoid wanting to leave on foot or by car in the middle of the rain, because that is where accidents usually occur.

