Foreign trade analysts suspended their activities on the afternoon of this Monday (11.Apr.2022) to collect a salary adjustment from the government. The shutdown affected business operations that exceed $50 million, according to the AACE (Association of Foreign Trade Analysts).

AACE said the stoppage impacted the issuance of import licenses and drawback –special customs regime that grants tax incentives to Brazilian exporters. For this reason, he estimates that the Secretariat of Foreign Trade failed to approve import and export operations that total more than US$ 50 million during the stoppage period.

The Foreign Trade Secretariat also delayed the release of the weekly trade balance because of the movement. The data is normally released between 3:00 pm and 3:30 pm on Mondays. This time, they were postponed to 18:30 and published only at 20:30. AACE said that working meetings to negotiate commercial agreements and project management, in addition to public policy deliveries, were canceled.

Foreign trade analysts suspended their activities from 2 pm to 6 pm this Monday (Apr.11, 2022) and will resume work stoppages on April 18 and 20. They demand a readjustment from the federal government and expect a meeting with the Secretariat for Personnel Management and Performance of the Ministry of Economy this week. According to the AACE, analysts may discuss other forms of pressure on the 20th, in case salary negotiations do not move forward.

In addition to foreign trade analysts, civil servants from other bodies intend to suspend activities this week to collect a salary readjustment. Here are the planned outages:

Planning and Budget analysts and technicians – scheduled for Tuesday (12.Apr.2022);

employees of the Securities and Exchange Commission – scheduled for Tuesday (12.Apr.2022);

National Treasury auditors and technicians – scheduled for Wednesday (13.Apr.2022);

Susep employees – scheduled for Wednesday (13.Apr.2022).

At the Central Bank, employees have been on strike since April 1. They expect a meeting with the president of the monetary authority, Roberto Campos Neto, on Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) and will hold an assembly to discuss the direction of the movement on the same day.

The movement of federal civil servants began after President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) indicated that he could give raises to federal security forces. The other careers in the civil service want the increase not to be limited to police officers.