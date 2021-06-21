As a result of the water crisis that affects the country’s main reservoirs, the readjustment of red flag 2 on the electricity bill should be more than 60%, as published The globe this Monday (21.jun.2021). If the high is confirmed, the value of the extra tariff will be around R$ 10 per 100 kilowatt-hours (kWh).

The general director of Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency), André Pepitone, confirmed at an event last Tuesday (June 15) that the value will increase and will reach the consumer’s pocket. At the time, however, Pepitone spoke of a readjustment of more than 20%, stating that the charge could reach R$7.57 per 100 kWh.

Currently, the table establishes an additional charge of R$1.34 for each 100 kWh consumed under the yellow flag; R$4.16 in red flag 1; and R$ 6.24 in red 2. There is no additional charge in the green flag. Since June 1st, the flag in force is red 2.

The readjustment is still discussed by Aneel and should be made official this month to be effective from July 2021.

The tariff flag system is a mechanism used to manage the amount charged to consumers based on electricity generation conditions. It is triggered, for example, when hydroelectric power plants deliver less energy than what was guaranteed and it is necessary to buy from third parties, for a price normally higher than their own production.

The federal government issued a water emergency alert at the end of May. At the time, Minister Bento Albuquerque (Mines and Energy) stated that the country was going through the worst water crisis since 1931.

Documents obtained by the newspaper Folha de São Paulo, however, show that the TCU (Court of Accounts of the Union) has warned for at least 10 years about electrical system problems –as errors in power generation capacity planning. The Ministry of Mines and Energy declared that it always responds to TCU’s recommendations and that some processes, “because they demand measures, they last for many years”.

Industry analysts consulted by The globe estimate that the readjustment would have to be around R$12 in red flag 2 to cover the extra costs created by the generation of energy by thermoelectric plants.

The readjustment being prepared will be the first increase since 2019. Energy generation by thermoelectric plants will cost R$ 9 billion to consumers this year, according to calculations by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

Red flag 2 must remain in effect until at least November, when the rainy season begins.

