Not so long ago, the European far right was associated with run-down old men, nostalgic for the good old days, order and tall boots.

Far-right political parties in France and Italy, now led by women, were founded by Nazi sympathizers, collaborators in occupied France, supporters of Benito Mussolini, neo-fascists and other suspicious figures emerging from the shadows of World War II. And the same can be said of the Sweden Democrats, who received 20.6 percent of the vote in the last election.

Clearly there were many changes in the European post-fascist firmament. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party, will be the first woman to serve as Italy’s prime minister. The National Rally, Marine Le Pen’s party, won 89 seats in the French Parliament. And the Sweden Democrats had a strong foothold in their country’s politics, even while they were out of government.

Not only women, but also young men, often in elegant tailored suits, now set the tone for the European far-right. Europe’s moderate conservative parties have not yet been left in the hands of extremists, as it happened with the republicans in the United Statesbut the fear of losing votes pushed them to extremes.

(Also read: ‘Only yes is yes’: the new and controversial law of sexual consent in Spain)

This does not mean that we are about to wake up in 1933, history never repeats itself in the same way. Meloni is not Benito Mussolini and so far there is no Adolf Hitler lurking behind the scenes. Still, there are many versions of right-wing extremism. It was also the case with prewar fascism. Each country has its history and its own kind of demagogy.

In any case, all the populisms of the European right share certain things. The politics of resentment attracts those who feel marginalized and ignored. In most countries, the deeper we go into the provinces, the worse the feelings we find towards the so-called ‘elites’. Race plays its usual corrosive role (in the US, for example, many rural whites resent the rise of blacks in public life). And everywhere fear and discontent find an outlet in hostility towards immigrants.

Marine Le Pen after the triumph of her party in the legislative elections in France, See also The strike of the French refineries is prolonged and challenges Macron

Then there are those who feel humiliated by lack of recognition or success: failed writers, second-rate academics, and—increasingly—young men from good families who can no longer enjoy the privileges their class took for granted. This explains the rise of what we might call the ‘frat boy right’—stronger in Europe than the US—and the propensity for fancy suits.

It is generally assumed that the recent electoral victories of far-right parties are due to the failure of their rivals in the dominant parties, who are commonly accused of inconsistency: in other words, we do not know what they really stand for.

(We suggest: Nicolás Maduro and his surprise return to the international scene)

That’s not entirely fair, the dominant parties — like Labor in the UK or the Democrats in the US — stand for something clear: international institutions, global trade, flexible and generous immigration policies., etc. The problem is that this does not distinguish them much from the moderate conservative parties.

President Bill Clinton’s policies were not fundamentally different from those of his predecessor, George HW Bush. The same happened with those of Tony Blair and David Cameron in the United Kingdom, and those of Gerhard Schröder and Angela Merkel in Germany.

In any case, all the populisms of the European right share certain things. The politics of resentment attracts those who feel marginalized and ignored.

In Europe, during the 1990s and 2000s, many governments were formed by coalitions between parties of the moderate left and right. The norm was the governments of technocrats or political administrators. This is why right-wing populists, such as Donald Trump, capitalized not only on the hatred of the left, but also of the establishment.

But there is a good reason why liberals are hated more than conservatives. People hate hypocrisy. Of course, it is true that in open societies a certain degree of hypocrisy is essential. Moral or ideological purism is the enemy of liberal democracy, in the same way that saying exactly what one thinks is not always a sign of good manners, but the left has a specific type of hypocrisy that irks a lot of people.

(Read: The week of vertigo of NATO due to the fall of a missile in Poland)

Most of those who vote for progressive parties are relatively well-educated people who live in big cities, travel for work, speak more than one language, enjoy cultural diversity, and are interested in the world economy.

There is nothing inherently wrong with your world view. Thanks to economic globalization, many people have been lifted out of poverty, international cooperation through common institutions is preferable to nationalism and border walls, and a generous attitude towards asylum seekers and immigrants is humane, culturally enriching and brings a new dynamism to society.

But not everyone benefits from the liberal world order. The Italian middle class is struggling, former industrial workers in the American heartlands are suffering, and French provincials feel that Paris is marginalizing them.

(You can also read: The United States appoints a former Hague prosecutor to investigate Donald Trump)

Moderate conservatives often respond to such complaints harshly: “Stop complaining and work harder,” they say.

The left’s reaction is more moralistic, denouncing as racists those who complain about immigrants and contemptuously branding those who doubt international institutions or world trade as xenophobic. But since he still purports to advocate for the underprivileged, this has a strong tinge of self-serving duplicity. Progressive and educated urbanites not only benefit from the liberal world order, they also want to present themselves as morally superior and lecture those who lack education or prosperity.

This is one of the reasons why people vote for Le Pen, Meloni, Trump or the Sweden Democrats. If educated Londoners are in favor of the European Union, we will vote for Brexit. If the ‘elites’ talk about masks or climate change, we will think that they are hoaxes created by George Soros or Bill Gates. This is the revenge of the slighted, the politics of resentment.

Trump showed us that the politics of resentment is often destructive and does not lead to successful government. Meloni and the other far-right leaders with the chance to govern, can they do better? I will sit and wait.

IAN BURUMA

© Project Syndicate – New York

Analyst born in the Netherlands and based in the United States for years. He was editor of ‘The New York Review of Books’ and is the author of numerous books. The case of SwedenOn September 11,

Sweden held parliamentary elections, in which the far-right party (Swedish Democrats) became the second force, with 20 percent of the vote. behind the Social Democrats (30 percent). The union of movements

of the extreme right, right and center right consolidated a conservative bloc that won the majority in Parliament,

with 176 seats versus the 173 of the center-left.

These results were a setback for the government of the social democrat Magdalena Andersson, prime minister who submitted her resignation after election day and ended her term on October 18. (Read: ‘Sabotage’: this says Swedish investigation into Nord Stream gas pipelines)“Eight years of social democratic government are over. The time has come to regain safety and well-being in Sweden, ”the leader of the group wrote on his Facebook account. Sweden Democrats

Jimmie Akesson, a party that was born in the late 1980s with neo-Nazi roots.

This organization’s campaign focused on the rise in gang violence and the debate over immigrants.

The conservative bloc, made up of the Moderate Party (conservatives), Sweden Democrats, Christian Democrats and Liberals, chose Ulf Kristersson, from the moderates, as their prime minister. The right, in the past 50 years, has governed in three periods (from 1976 to 1982, between 1991 and 1994, and from 2006 to 2014).