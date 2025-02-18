“Forgive us our debts, as we also forgive our debtors” (Matthew 6:12, King Jacobo Bible). This famous biblical event perfectly encapsulates the message that David Graeber, known anthropologist, anarchist and leader of the Occupy Wall Street movement, tried to convey in the book In debt: an alternative history of the economy, of more than 700 pages and originally published in 2011. The book has its origin in a question, controversial and apparently strange, that the author is raised: Why do we consider paying debts a moral obligation? It must be remembered that the author asked this question after the outbreak of the financial crisis in 2008 and just before the sovereign debt crisis began in 2011, a convulsive period in which survival was questioned of the global financial system.

The author begins his work by dismantling one of the most popular theories in the world of academic economy, the idea that In the first human societies the main mechanism of economic cooperation was bartering (10 chickens for a pig, etc.), to later use an exchange means such as shells, salt or gold, with the aim of eliminating the problem of the double coincidence of goods. According to the established narrative, in a posterior stage of the evolution of humanity, it would end up developing the credit systems that would finally give way to current banking systems. Despite its popularity in the last 200 years, Graeber believes that these ideas are wrong, since anthropology has not found empirical evidence that supports them.

In fact, he considers that evolution occurred in the opposite direction, first developing informal systems of mutual obligations (Credit) Within prehistoric societies, which allowed rudimentary economic cooperation, to pass at a stage much after the development of money merchandise (gold, silver, etc.) during the emergence of the great kingdoms and empires of what is known as was axial (800-200 AC). Consider that bartering, as we currently understand it, emerged in a late time in which they collapsed the exchange systems based on money merchandise, but people continued to think in monetary terms due to custom (relatively recent examples would be the ghettos and concentration camps of Nazi Germany).

Graeber argues that the emergence of money in the form of coin coined It is historically related to the creation of relatively complex fiscal systems, the supply of large armies and the development of economic systems based on large -scale slavery in the axial era (initially in Asia Minor, the former Mesopotamia, the north of India and China). Through the establishment of a coin coin and tax coin system, the rulers forced the creation of markets that allowed the supply of their troops and their agents, by forcing their subjects to exchange the goods demanded by the currencies with which Taxes had to be paid. Physical money also had properties higher than those of the credit from the point of view of the one who received it, since it could be transported and transferred in a simpler and more impersonal way. One of the author’s most controversial arguments is that there is a false dichotomy between states and markets, since he thinks that they were initially promoted by the former and have always benefited from their protection and regulation.

Additionally, considers that the creation of the first monetary and fiscal systems based on coin coin and the consequent accumulation of resources by the great states of the time promoted the development of economic systems based on large -scale slavery, practically non -existent in previous times, as well as the emergence of philosophies and religions worldwide, such as Buddhism or Christianity. According to Graeber, the coincidence in the time and space of both phenomena is not accidental. According to his theory, Buddhism and Christianity emerged as peaceful and apolitical movements that opposed the predation of the kingdoms and empires of the time, hence their explicit renunciation of material wealth and its focus on the “Nirvana”, The “beyond” or similar concepts. The prototypical case in the West would be the emergence of the Republic and Roman Empire, which ended guaranteed the future.

For several centuries, Rome remained hegemonic power thanks to the conquests of new lands, the subjugation and trade of millions of slaves and the collection of taxes in the conquered territories (in Rome itself they were not paid). After the collapse of the empire and the destruction of its armies, medieval Europe prohibited slavery and reversed a credit -based system, with a strict regulation by the religious authorities of the time (the usury had already been previously convicted by non -Christian thinkers such as Moses, Plato, Aristotle or Cicero). Most of the gold and silver became sacred objects for use in churches and monasteries. Closing the cycle, the discovery of America, with the increase that supposed in the offer of gold and silver, would mean a return to the economic system of the classical world, with money based on precious metals and the slave trade returning to the center again in the center of the new world economic order, disappearing several centuries later after formalizing the rupture of the gold standard in 1971 with Nixon.

According to Graeber, the idea that everything can be bought and selling with money does not arise from an innate propensity of the human being to trade and exchange some things for another, as the classical economy (Adam Smith) teaches us, but from the emergence of markets in markets slaves that develop in parallel to coin coin. He considers that before the emergence of the great states, primitive money was used as a symbolic instrument to reorganize social relations (marriages) or resolve enmity, not to facilitate the exchange of goods. Only after the emergence of the slave trade, which appears on the scene when an increasing number of people defeated in a long series of conquest wars renounces their freedom in exchange for not losing their lives, with the alienation and loss of individuality That this means, it was possible that human beings begin to conceptualize the cold and impersonal exchange of all kinds of objects for money.

At the same time, in certain regions credit systems based on debts were created whose default could push the debtors and their relatives to slavery, so it was common for debtors to flee from the cities and join nomadic tribes, which, which It could lead to the dissolution of cities-states. For this reason, the kings of the former Mesopotamia regularly celebrated jubilees in which the debts contracted were forgiven, and the captive relatives and lands were returned to their original owners.

According to the worldview of many ancient societies, there was a belief that the world and human beings had been created by the gods. Therefore, people assumed with them An unpayable cosmic debt at birth. Since the kings were considered to becoming prerogative of the current states, granting themselves legitimacy based on the idea of ​​an alleged social contract signed by the members that make up a society.

Starting from the conception that Graeber has of money, debt and taxes as a subjugation mechanism, we better understand the question that was asked at the beginning: why do we consider paying debts is always a moral obligation? Is it, for example, when it has been contracted by blood dictators who have looted public coffers for personal benefit? And in the event that the payment of debts implies the death of thousands of innocent children in Third World countries due to reductions in budgets for vaccination programs? Graeber responds that in this type of situations the answer is a resounding and that it is up to a fair and democratic society to determine when it is to be so.

The author makes an important final observation with respect to The new era emerged after the collapse of the gold standard. Note that unlike what happened in ancient Mesopotamia, where debt jubilees were common, there are no effective mechanisms that prevent excessive accumulations of debt by individuals and states, which could lead us to a situation of tensioning Extreme between different kinds of creditors and debtors that are finally resolved with an uncontrolled economic and social outbreak and unpredictable consequences.

Beyond that or not to agree with the author’s ideological ideas and inclinations, the book serves as an excellent starting point to reassess the origin of debt and money and its place in the modern world, as well as nature of the states and their relationship with the individuals who claim to represent. After reading the book one wonders: Is it a moral obligation to pay debts generated by oversized political systems Because of the clientele networks that keep well -pertrected political castes that do not represent a large part of the population? Where is the morality of maintaining a pension system that borrows without apparent limit to younger generations with the aim of not losing the vote of a large demographic group? Is there the moral obligation to pay debts contracted for participating in geopolitical conflicts promoted by spurious interests outside their own? Isn’t it the greatest of moral obligations to raise these issues and sometimes respond with a resounding right?

‘Technical Card’

Qualification: In debt: an alternative history of the economy “.

Author: David Graeber.

Editorial: Ariel, 2021, pp. 720, soft cover.